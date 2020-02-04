Global  

Ed Sheeran's record label Warner Music mulls US re-listing

Proactive Investors Friday, 7 February 2020
Warner Music Group is set to return to the US stock market nine years after it was acquired by billionaire Len Blavatnik for US$3.3bn. The label is home to Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Bruno Mars and posted a profit of US$256mln last year. Content has become a valuable commodity with Chinese web giant Tencent recently acquiring a 10% sake in Universal Music in a deal that implied a value of around US$33bn. In its regulatory filing, Warner said it will have a dual-class share structure with Class A shareholders allowed one vote per share and Class B entitled to 20 votes per share. There were no details on how much money the record label might raise through the IPO.
