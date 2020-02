Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

**



· *Elliott Management Corp, run by Paul Singer, has built a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank Group, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. *

· *The activist investor will push the Japanese technology giant to make changes to its corporate governance that could boost its share price, according to the... **· *Elliott Management Corp, run by Paul Singer, has built a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank Group, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. *· *The activist investor will push the Japanese technology giant to make changes to its corporate governance that could boost its share price, according to the 👓 View full article