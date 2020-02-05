Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furore

Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furore

Reuters India Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant's Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping' 01:51

 Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping' [Video]Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping'

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nike launches controversial Kipchoge shoe for retail

Nike launches a mass market version of its controversial Alphafly prototype shoe that it says complies with new World Athletics rules.
BBC News

Nike launches retail version of Eliud Kipchoge shoe it says complies with rules

Nike launches a mass market version of its controversial Alphafly prototype shoe that it says complies with new World Athletics rules.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.