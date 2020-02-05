Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furore

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant's Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nike launches new Alphafly to outrun 'tech doping' Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nike launches controversial Kipchoge shoe for retail Nike launches a mass market version of its controversial Alphafly prototype shoe that it says complies with new World Athletics rules.

BBC News 2 days ago



Nike launches retail version of Eliud Kipchoge shoe it says complies with rules Nike launches a mass market version of its controversial Alphafly prototype shoe that it says complies with new World Athletics rules.

BBC Sport 2 days ago





Tweets about this