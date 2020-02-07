Jax-based FNF announces $2.7 billion acquisition

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jacksonville-based mortgage service leader Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has agreed to buy FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) at a value of $2.7 billion, or $12.50 per share. FGL, also known as F&G, is based in the Cayman Islands, and sells retirement annuities, life insurance and reinsurance products. "We are excited to announce our plans to acquire F&G Holdings and look forward to welcoming F&G employees and policyholders to the FNF family," FNF Chairman William Foley said in a statement.… 👓 View full article

