Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Jax-based FNF announces $2.7 billion acquisition

Jax-based FNF announces $2.7 billion acquisition

bizjournals Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jacksonville-based mortgage service leader Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has agreed to buy FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) at a value of $2.7 billion, or $12.50 per share. FGL, also known as F&G, is based in the Cayman Islands, and sells retirement annuities, life insurance and reinsurance products. "We are excited to announce our plans to acquire F&G Holdings and look forward to welcoming F&G employees and policyholders to the FNF family," FNF Chairman William Foley said in a statement.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TicketNews

TicketNews According to a press release credited to @viagogo_corp, the Swiss-based company's $4 billion purchase of @StubHub h… https://t.co/m2WCAYauXa 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.