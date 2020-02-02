Global  

Elon Musk teases Giga Texas facility

Friday, 7 February 2020
Giga Texas? Those two words tweeted by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk have sparked speculation about a potential manufacturing facility in Central Texas for the electric car company. The tweet was accompanied by a poll asking users to weigh in whether the company should build a Gigafactoy, a huge battery-making plant, in Texas. The two options were "Hell yeah" and "Nope." The final results came from more than 305,700 votes, of which more than 80 percent were in favor. Musk's latest social media activity…
 Elon Musk made a surprising Tesla hiring announcement. Just days after the tech entrepreneur shocked the internet with a self-produced, electronic dance song. Elon Musk returned to Twitter to announce some openings at his company, Tesla, in the Autopilot artificial intelligence wing. "Join AI at...

