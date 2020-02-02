Elon Musk teases Giga Texas facility

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Giga Texas? Those two words tweeted by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk have sparked speculation about a potential manufacturing facility in Central Texas for the electric car company. The tweet was accompanied by a poll asking users to weigh in whether the company should build a Gigafactoy, a huge battery-making plant, in Texas. The two options were "Hell yeah" and "Nope." The final results came from more than 305,700 votes, of which more than 80 percent were in favor. Musk's latest social media activity… 👓 View full article

