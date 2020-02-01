Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Buds & Duds: Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth’s resignation sparks bloodbath in weak cannabis sector

Buds & Duds: Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth’s resignation sparks bloodbath in weak cannabis sector

Proactive Investors Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Marijuana stocks were steeped in red Friday as money-losing companies in the cannabis industry tried desperately to right the ship. Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) led the bloodbath after CEO Terry Booth resigned. The North American Marijuana Index, which tracks the top cannabis stocks in the US and Canada, lost 2.5% to 102.7 points. Elsewhere, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF was down nearly 3% at C$8.48, while the OTCQX Cannabis index also tumbled by 3% to 424.3 points. Duds Aurora Cannabis revealed late Thursday that Booth is retiring amid “sweeping changes” for the Canadian licensed producer, the latest marijuana company to slash costs amid a looming cash crunch in the sector. Aurora outlined a “business transformation plan” in a statement which showed it has eliminated about 500 full-time staff positions, or roughly 17% to 18% of its workforce. Aurora will have a hard time attracting the talent necessary to instill investor confidence, according to analysts. Aurora stock plunged nearly 15.2% to US$1.70 in New York, while it tumbled nearly 16% to C$2.24 in Toronto. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) failed to inspire optimism with its announcement that it will release results for the fiscal third-quarter 2020 period ended on December 31, 2019 before the opening bell on February 14. Shares in Canopy fell 6.9% to US$19.72 in New York, while it tumbled 7.1% to CA$26.16 in Toronto. Buds GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) received a boost from participating in the just-concluded Indo Expo Tradeshow, in Denver, Colorado. The company’s stock was up nearly 7.2% to US$5.62. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), which derives a lion's share of its revenue from its cannabinoid seizure drug Epidiolex, is having a good run in January thanks to encouraging preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year results. The big takeaway from the initial results were meteoric sales of Epidiolex. During its first full year of sales as a treatment for two rare but potentially deadly forms of childhood epilepsy, Epidiolex netted $296 million. GW Pharmaceuticals stock was up 7% to US$126.58. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family of man killed in Aurora on Christmas Eve 2013 still searching for answers about his murder [Video]Family of man killed in Aurora on Christmas Eve 2013 still searching for answers about his murder

Six years after a man was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Aurora, his family is left wondering who killed him and why. And they are doing everything they can to try and find his killer.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:32Published

DIA files lawsuit against Aurora for housing development recently approved near future runway [Video]DIA files lawsuit against Aurora for housing development recently approved near future runway

Denver International Airport has filed a lawsuit against the City of Aurora in an effort to stop a single-family housing development approved by the city council not too long ago.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'A number of red flags': Aurora Cannabis shed 19% on a string of bad news. Here's what 4 analysts are saying. (ACB)

'A number of red flags': Aurora Cannabis shed 19% on a string of bad news. Here's what 4 analysts are saying. (ACB)** · *On Thursday Aurora Cannabis announced CEO Terry Booth is retiring and that the company will slash 500 jobs to reduce costs.* · *Shares fell as much...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Turmoil in the cannabis business has claimed another CEO

Turmoil in the cannabis business has claimed another CEOSan Francisco (CNN Business)Another cannabis giant is shedding jobs, expenses and its CEO amid industry headwinds. Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian cannabis company...
WorldNews Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsCBC.caReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aharmantas

Angela Harmantas $ACB Buds & Duds: Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth’s resignation sparks bloodbath in weak cannabis sector… https://t.co/imU2KkygTS 2 hours ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $GWP Buds & Duds: Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth’s resignation sparks bloodbath in weak cannabis sector… https://t.co/McjXeijFeE 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.