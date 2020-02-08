Global  

Sondland fired in apparent Trump post-trial purge

bizjournals Saturday, 8 February 2020
Gordon Sondland, who testified he believed he was ordered to execute an investigation that would benefit the president's 2020 reelection campaign, has been fired from his job as European Union ambassador. The New York Times and other outlets reported the move Friday afternoon. Sondland was jettisoned along with Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a Ukraine expert who also said Donald Trump sought to withhold funds from that country unless it investigated the song of his political rival Joe Biden. Sondland…
