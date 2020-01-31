Should your student loans and your spouse’s get hitched?

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Multiple studies have shown that student debt can cause borrowers to delay getting married. For some borrowers, though, marriage could actually be a gateway to paying less.



You can save money by refinancing student loans, but not everyone qualifies. If your better half has a better financial profile, you can share the benefits of refinancing in two ways:



• Refinance together. You combine your student loans with your partner’s into one spousal loan with a lower interest rate.



• Co-sign for you. Your spouse co-signs a loan refinancing your debt, getting you a lower rate on the back of his or her finances.



If you’re considering getting hitched to your partner’s loans, here’s how to decide if you should.



*For better:* Refinancing makes the most sense to save money on higher-interest private and graduate school loans.



For example, by refinancing a $60,000 loan from 7% interest to 5%, you’d save roughly $7,200 over a 10-year term.



Typically, you’ll need robust finances and a good credit score to qualify and get the best rate.



Spouses may “increase (their) chances at getting a better rate together,” says Andrew Zoeller, digital program director for Purefy, which refinances loans for Pentagon Federal Credit Union, or PenFed.



For joint spousal loans and loans that spouses co-sign, PenFed evaluates the couple based on their combined income and counts shared debts, like mortgages, only once. This allows more individuals — such as stay-at-home parents with good credit — to meet PenFed’s lending criteria.



Other lenders may evaluate spouses separately. Ask a lender about its policy before applying.



In 2019, 67% of co-signed PenFed student loan refinances were spousal loans, according to Zoeller.



