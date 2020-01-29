Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships

Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spreading any further.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing 01:13

 The Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Amazing Vacation Experiences of the Whole Family [Video]Amazing Vacation Experiences of the Whole Family

If you're planning a big family getaway, spanning multiple generations, it's probably going to be tricky finding something that will appeal to both the grandkids and the grandparents. But that's where..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships amid coronavirus fears

Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort to prevent the coronavirus...
SBS Also reported by •The AgeThe VergeReuters

Thousands stranded on coronavirus infected cruise ships around the world

Thousands stranded on coronavirus infected cruise ships around the worldHorrifying photographs have emerged of what appears to be a dead body being stretchered off a cruise liner carrying thousands of passengers, including...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

elenaevdokimov7

Elena Evdokimova SBS: Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, in a… https://t.co/Oi1onobyM5 6 seconds ago

Caribintelligen

Carib Intelligence RT @MiamiHerald: Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line will no longer allow people with passports from China, Hong… 34 minutes ago

azahynes

💧Aaron Hynes RT @SBSNews: Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort… 39 minutes ago

dwlindar13

nanalinda ❌ RT @carmindabrendel: Soros and Branson Richard Branson a Rothschild owns Virgin Voyage. George Soros owns Royal Caribbean a parent company… 1 hour ago

CadreHershey

Sam(antha) Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/Q1mzaV7fIB @SBSNews 1 hour ago

AgeCosmos

Gunner 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰😷 光復香港 😷 時代革命 😷🇭🇰🇺🇸😷 Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line ban Chinese passport holders from ships https://t.co/o1e3Z0IkmT 1 hour ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/oEk2EwbF8n 1 hour ago

abutler04

Allen 🌊✊🏾🌈🇺🇸 Cruise line bars all Chinese travelers https://t.co/oNw5c1clTh 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.