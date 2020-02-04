Global  

Tata Steel reports Rs 1,229 crore net loss in Q3

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Tata Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly due to lower sales and impairment provisions for its European operations.
PNB reports ₹492 crore loss for Q3 on higher provisioning for NPAs

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹246.51 crore for the same period a year ago. In the previous September quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹507.05 crore.
Hindu


