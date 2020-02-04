Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal

Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner does not expect to be voted out of office before his term ends after this week's departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal 01:18

 Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam quit Friday after a widening spying scandal exacerbated a power struggle at the top of the Swiss bank. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper [Video]Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper

Credit Suisse, which has faced a scandal related to spying on senior executives, also conducted espionage against Greenpeace, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reports. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Credit Suisse chairman says many shareholders back board on CEO exit

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said many shareholders have backed the board following the departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in the fallout from a...
Reuters

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after losing a power struggle within Switzerland's second-biggest bank as it seeks to move past a widening...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.