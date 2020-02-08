Global  

Harvey Norman blames franchisee for 'unacceptable' coronavirus sign

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Harvey Norman blames franchisee for 'unacceptable' coronavirus signHarvey Norman is being criticised for a sign out the front of one store boasting that its mattresses are free from coronavirus because they're made in Australia.Despite no publicly recorded cases of someone catching the deadly virus...
Harvey Norman apologises after backlash to 'racist' coronavirus sign

Harvey Norman has apologised after a handwritten sign linking the coronavirus to products made outside Australia was displayed outside their Albury franchise.
SBS

