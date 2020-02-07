Global  

President Trump calls for Pete Rose's reinstatement

bizjournals Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose has a fan in the Oval Office. Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader who is banned from the sport for betting on games while a player and manager, should be in the Hall of Fame, President Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. "Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin)," Trump tweeted. "He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades…
Pete Buttigieg says Trump has 'very different take on faith' than he does after comments at prayer breakfast

At a CNN town hall Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg condemned President Trump for his comments earlier that day at the National Prayer Breakfast, saying the...
FOXNews.com

Donald Trump tweets that Pete Rose should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday that while MLB hits king Pete Rose gambled on the game, he should still be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
USATODAY.com

