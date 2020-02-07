President Trump calls for Pete Rose's reinstatement

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose has a fan in the Oval Office. Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader who is banned from the sport for betting on games while a player and manager, should be in the Hall of Fame, President Trump said in a tweet on Saturday. "Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin)," Trump tweeted. "He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades… 👓 View full article

