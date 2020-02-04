Global  

Wall Street futures fall as coronavirus toll rises, China plans return to work

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday after China's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak exceeded the global total from the SARS epidemic and as authorities prepared for millions of people to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.
News video: China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS 02:04

 Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

