Most ASU students studying in China return home over coronavirus fears

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Arizona State University has canceled this summer's study abroad programs in China, and nearly all students who were in China this spring have returned to the U.S. in light of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak , university officials say. Of the eight ASU students in China this semester, "all have left China but one," and "the one who remained is from there," said university spokesman Jerry Gonzalez. None of the ASU students was studying in Wuhan city or anywhere…


