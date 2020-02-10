Global  

Most ASU students studying in China return home over coronavirus fears

bizjournals Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Arizona State University has canceled this summer’s study abroad programs in China, and nearly all students who were in China this spring have returned to the U.S. in light of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, university officials say. Of the eight ASU students in China this semester, “all have left China but one,” and “the one who remained is from there,” said university spokesman Jerry Gonzalez. None of the ASU students was studying in Wuhan city or anywhere…
What's next for Delaware students stuck in China due to coronavirus travel ban?

The 226 University of Delaware students currently in China will not be able to return to campus until the coronavirus travel ban is lifted.  
Delawareonline

China eases great firewall for stranded Australian university students

Australia’s Education Minister says the Chinese government has agreed to ease some internet restrictions for university students stranded in China due to the...
Sydney Morning Herald

