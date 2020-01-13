Global  

Dayton-made 'American Factory' wins Oscar for Fuyao documentary

Monday, 10 February 2020
On Sunday evening, the Dayton-made documentary "American Factory" took home the Academy Award for best documentary feature. Filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert accepted the Oscar for their film about Chinese auto glass maker Fuyao Glass America's revival of a former General Motors plant with the creation of over 2,000 jobs in Moraine. While accepting the award, Bognar thanked the "tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio," among others. Related: How a Dayton high school connection…
AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature)

AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) 02:26

 Watch Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY at Oscars 2020.

