Dayton-made 'American Factory' wins Oscar for Fuyao documentary

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

On Sunday evening, the Dayton-made documentary "American Factory" took home the Academy Award for best documentary feature. Filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert accepted the Oscar for their film about Chinese auto glass maker Fuyao Glass America's revival of a former General Motors plant with the creation of over 2,000 jobs in Moraine. While accepting the award, Bognar thanked the "tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio," among others. Related: How a Dayton high school connection… 👓 View full article

