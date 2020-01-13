Dayton-made 'American Factory' wins Oscar for Fuyao documentary
Monday, 10 February 2020 () On Sunday evening, the Dayton-made documentary "American Factory" took home the Academy Award for best documentary feature. Filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert accepted the Oscar for their film about Chinese auto glass maker Fuyao Glass America's revival of a former General Motors plant with the creation of over 2,000 jobs in Moraine. While accepting the award, Bognar thanked the "tough, inventive, great people of Dayton, Ohio," among others. Related: How a Dayton high school connection…
Watch Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
"American Factory," a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obama's nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off... Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times •Bangkok Post •NPR
