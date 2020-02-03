Global  

Asia stocks decline amid warnings China virus still a threat

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets slid Monday after China reported an uptick in new cases of its virus outbreak and analysts warned optimism the disease is under control might be premature. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated. Australia was unchanged. A decline last week in the number of new Chinese virus […]
News video: Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers 02:12

 BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...

