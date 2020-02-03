Asia stocks decline amid warnings China virus still a threat
Monday, 10 February 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets slid Monday after China reported an uptick in new cases of its virus outbreak and analysts warned optimism the disease is under control might be premature. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated. Australia was unchanged. A decline last week in the number of new Chinese virus […]
BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.
Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...
AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..
Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped... Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times •WorldNews