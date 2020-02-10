Global  

U.S. mortgage rates hit 3-year low, continue decline

bizjournals Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates are the lowest they've been in years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.45 percent for the week ending Feb. 6 — a continued drop from last week’s rate of 3.51 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.41 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “As rates fell for the third consecutive week, markets staged a rebound with increases in manufacturing and service sector activity,” said Sam Khater,…
