Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A British Airways subsonic flight between New York and London has broken the speed record, helped by a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara. The Boeing 747-436 flight, which finished its journey in 4 hours and 56 minutes, is now considered the fastest-ever subsonic transatlantic flight. Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 stated that the BA flight beat previous record held by Norwegian. 👓 View full article