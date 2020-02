Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer’s disease

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Two experimental drugs failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws.



The results announced Monday are another disappointment for the approach that scientists have focused on for years -- trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's, the leading cause of dementia.



“We actually don't even know yet what the drugs did” in term of removing that protein because those results are still being analyzed, said study leader Dr. Randall Bateman at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.



But after five years on average, the main goal of the study was not met — people on either of the drugs scored about the same on thinking and memory tests as others given placebo treatments.



More than 5 million people in the United States and millions more worldwide have Alzheimer’s. Current drugs only temporarily ease symptoms and do not alter the course of the disease.



The study tested solanezumab by Eli Lilly & Co., and gantenerumab by Swiss drugmaker Roche and its U.S. subsidiary, Genentech. Both drugs gave disappointing results in some earlier studies, but the doses in this one ranged up to four to five times higher and researchers had hoped that would prove more effective.



The study was funded by the U.S. National Institute on Aging, the Alzheimer's Association and some foundations.



It involved about 200 people in the United States, Europe and elsewhere with flaws in one of three genes.



"If you get one of these genetic mutations you're almost guaranteed to get Alzheimer's," typically in your 30s, 40s or 50s, said Dr. Eric McDade, another study leader at Washington University.



People like this account... 👓 View full article