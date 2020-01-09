Global  

Xerox raises takeover bid for HP

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Xerox Holdings Corp on Monday raised its offer to buy PC-maker HP Inc to $24 per share from $22 per share.
News video: Xerox Raises HPQ Bid — 3 Things to Watch Now

Xerox Raises HPQ Bid — 3 Things to Watch Now 01:10

 Xerox just sweetened its offer to HPQ shareholders. What to watch now: debt, HPQ's response and HPQ's share price.

HP Rejects Xerox's Takeover Bid — Again [Video]HP Rejects Xerox's Takeover Bid — Again

HP has once again rejected Xerox's takeover bid saying the $33 billion offer significantly undervalues the company.

Xerox raises takeover offer for HP

Xerox Holdings Corp raised its offer to buy HP Inc to $24 per share from $22 per share on Monday, following several rejections of its previous buyout offer by...
Reuters India

Could Rising PC Sales Force Xerox to Raise Its Bid for HP?

The PC market returned to growth in 2019, but will it strengthen HP’s position against Xerox’s hostile bid?
Motley Fool

