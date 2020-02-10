Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Historic Oscar Win For South Korean Film Parasite

Historic Oscar Win For South Korean Film Parasite

RTTNews Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korean movie Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy award for best feature film. The vicious social satire about two families from different classes in South Korean capital Seoul was the big winner at the Oscars 2020, taking home four awards in total. Its director and producer Bong Joon Ho won the award for best Dir
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News 01:30

 The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the Oscar ceremony on Sunday. It also won the award for Best International Feature, Best Director and Best...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history [Video]'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 92nd annual Oscars was a historic night for South Korean film ‘Parasite.’

'Parasite' marks the first time a first foreign-language film has won Best Picture in the 92 year history of the Oscars. Read more... More about...
Mashable

#Oscars2020: Parasite bags the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes' 1917

#Oscars2020: The night belonged to the South Korean film, Parasite. It bagged the trophy for Best Film and Best Director, upsetting crowd favourite Sam Mendes'...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •CBS NewsAl Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.