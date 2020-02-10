Historic Oscar Win For South Korean Film Parasite

Monday, 10 February 2020 () South Korean movie Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy award for best feature film. The vicious social satire about two families from different classes in South Korean capital Seoul was the big winner at the Oscars 2020, taking home four awards in total. Its director and producer Bong Joon Ho won the award for best Dir
