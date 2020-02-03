Global  

After Maryland overture, Dan Snyder pursues sports betting license in Virginia

bizjournals Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The owner of Washington's NFL team is hedging his bets by making overtures to Virginia lawmakers to allow the team to get a potential sports betting license weeks after doing the same in Maryland. Dan Snyder met with lawmakers in Virginia about the possibility of locating the team's new stadium in the state — if it could offer sports betting at such a facility, according to a Washington Post report. The House bill, expected to go before the General Assembly Monday, would allow the Virginia…
