After Maryland overture, Dan Snyder pursues sports betting license in Virginia

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The owner of Washington's NFL team is hedging his bets by making overtures to Virginia lawmakers to allow the team to get a potential sports betting license weeks after doing the same in Maryland. Dan Snyder met with lawmakers in Virginia about the possibility of locating the team's new stadium in the state — if it could offer sports betting at such a facility, according to a Washington Post report. The House bill, expected to go before the General Assembly Monday, would allow the Virginia… 👓 View full article

