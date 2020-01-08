NexTech AR Solutions teams up with star augmented reality creator Poplar

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) has partnered with augmented reality content creator Poplar, marrying its WebAR technology with the firm’s campaign creation platform. Poplar provides AR campaigns on-demand to music labels, entertainment videos, beauty brands and others. Its past clients have included Universal Music, Disney, Warner Brothers, L’Oréal, eBay and Red Bull. “We are thrilled to become partners with NexTech AR, whose web-based 3D visualization tool will empower our global AR creator community and brand clients to produce app-less 3D and AR campaigns at scale, through the mobile browser,” Poplar CEO David Ripert said in a statement. READ: NexTech AR Solutions sees record revenue and gross profit in January NexTech's WebAR solution has helped brands — like Walther Arms, Mr. Steak and Budweiser — create interactive 3D AR assets out of static images, without requiring any AR or programming knowledge. “AR is the future of retail, with 75% of people saying they expect retailers to offer an AR experience. In fact, AR try-on experiences using 3D models provide a 11 times higher likelihood for customers to make a purchase. This is why we are so excited to be working with NexTech AR to bring this 3D visualization technology to all our customers.” NexTech CEO Eval Gappelberg believes Ripert, who previously ran the production facility YouTube Spaces for Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, can elevate the company’s ability to attract top brands worldwide. “David has built Poplar into a leading AR company that has successfully launched a self-serve AR platform, [and] created a community of developers and major brands activations,” Gappelberg said. “We are super excited to partner as it gives us the opportunity to get in front of and leverage the major brands that use Poplars platform today.” NexTech, based in New York and Toronto, offers AR for e-commerce, AR in Chat, an ARitize App, AR University for education and “V-commerce,” an in-store virtual reality experience. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

