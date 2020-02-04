Parallax Health Sciences' Good Health Outcomes platform to be deployed in US healthcare industry Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) announced Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Parallax Health Management Inc has contracted its Good Health Outcomes mobile application and technology platform for deployment within the US healthcare industry. The Critical Care Hospitals within rural US communities, doctor’s offices including primary care and specialty practices, and nursing operations have all contracted with Parallax Health Management for the adoption and onboarding of patients on the company’s proprietary and patented Good Health Outcomes mobile application, according to a statement. The GHO app boasts an industry-leading feature set of capabilities including: Real-time two-way audio/video conferencing; The company’s proprietary Fotodigm data capture technology; The fully integrated data-driven outcomes interventional and goal mastery platform; Real-time data reporting; The ability to connect agnostically to any customer designated electronic health record (EHR) systems; and The ability to connect agnostically to any customer designated billing systems. READ: Parallax Health Sciences fires warning shot after discovering $500M worth of possible patent infringement damages The Good Health Outcomes platform is among the most scalable and flexible remote patient monitoring systems on the market, Parallax said. With a per patient per month price point starting at $9.95, the company’s software-as-service system enables its customers, comprised of leading healthcare practitioners, to meet the growing demand for services, increase billable and reimbursable service delivery, decrease costs, empower their patients and improve the convenience and mobility of care that they provide. "Critical Access Hospitals must continue to evolve to meet public demand with changes in regulatory and reimbursement requirements leading to decreased revenue in a model that is already struggling,” said Dr Brett Beloud, an emergency physician practicing within a critical access hospital. Dr Beloud continued: “The adoption of remote patient monitoring systems with point of care testing and telemedicine is the solution. Artificial intelligence can analyze patient data and coordinate care, saving us from inefficient service delivery. It is forecast by 2030, approximately 50% of the US population will be over 65 years old. A federal mandate for improved patient compliance and accountability is long overdue." He added that remote patient monitoring technology and telemedicine, like that provided by Parallax's Good Health Outcomes platform, is grossly under-utilized but badly needed to stabilize the healthcare system. "Reimbursements from insurance providers and the growing need of remote patient monitoring systems that are focused on our patients’ health and wellness goal obtainment and mastery have made our adoption of the Good Health Outcomes mobile application platform a timely and welcome addition to our practice," said Dr Bilge Gregory of Vital Connections MD clinic. Nathan Bradley, Parallax’s chief technology officer, noted that the Santa Monica, California-based company is “making great progress in the market acceptance of our patented systems, having focused on proving out our technology that improves patient adherence to both medical and pharmaceutical regimens prescribed by our customers.” Bradley added: “Our focus is on refinement of interventional content and perfection of our systems based on the data-driven outcomes we produce, track and monitor in order to position our technology for mass adoption inside the scale of the leading payers and provider systems within the healthcare industry that is bracing for the coming increase in healthcare service demand.” Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Parallax Health Sciences seeks to expand remote patient-monitoring platform Telehealth company focused on remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring patients with chronic diseases Proprietary platform Parallax Care tracks patients’...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago





Tweets about this Proactive USA $PRLX Parallax Health Sciences' Good Health Outcomes platform to be deployed in US healthcare industry… https://t.co/j8CstrMSRe 53 minutes ago OTC WATCH News 📰 $PRLX #OTCQB Parallax Health Sciences Inc. (PRLX: OTCQB) | Parallax Good Health Outcomes Mobile Application for Rem… https://t.co/UKrAMeEXc1 3 hours ago