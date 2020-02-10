Global  

Alert: Justice Department charges four Chinese hackers with breaking into computer networks of Equifax, stealing personal data

SeattlePI.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department charges four Chinese hackers with breaking into computer networks of Equifax, stealing personal data.
News video: Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and Amazon are the two latest companies to pull out Mobile World Congress; The U.S. Justice Department has...

Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach [Video]Justice Department Says Spies From Chinese Government Behind Equifax Data Breach

CBS News' Michael George reports.

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

