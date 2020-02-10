Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > US charges Chinese military officers over Equifax hack

US charges Chinese military officers over Equifax hack

FT.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Millions of personal data stolen in 2017 breach of credit reporting agency
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ [Video]Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20 [Video]Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors say

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors sayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Monday morning, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of four members of China’s military in...
The Verge

U.S. Charges Chinese Military Officers in 2017 Equifax Hacking

The breach was particularly severe because Social Security numbers and other sensitive data were stolen from nearly 145 million Americans.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lejeal3

F. Lejeal BBC News - Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/CdaQc0VpXD 38 seconds ago

johndoe69896681

john doe US Charges Chinese Military Officers With Hacking. It is the FACT that all countries spy on each other. Have you fo… https://t.co/KdSoJXMRwU 54 seconds ago

eightynines

slimshadysee Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack - BBC News https://t.co/dVBnrmzPM2 via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago

LavaletteAstrid

Astrid Lavalette🌹 Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/MaS2DyjJ7B 2 minutes ago

Kev_Eagles

Kevin Eagles #cybersecurity #cybersec #cybersecurite #USA #China #hacking #hackers Equifax: US charges four Chinese military o… https://t.co/DFmUkno65y 2 minutes ago

GrossuSofiya

София Гроссу Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/XoqvZZKhrh 2 minutes ago

BernardB612

Bernard Alain AUGIER U.S. Charges Chinese Military Officers in 2017 Equifax Hacking “This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into… https://t.co/Jzk8CmvgTC 3 minutes ago

BryanB8

Bryan Beatty U.S. Charges Four Chinese Military Officers in Equifax Data Breach https://t.co/oiIy7U3KYa via @BreitbartNews 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.