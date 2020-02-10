Global  

Get career advice from 34 Valley female execs at Mentoring Monday

bizjournals Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Thirty-four Valley women from a range of business sectors have signed on to offer career advice to attendees of the Phoenix Business Journal's Bizwomen Mentoring Monday 2020 event. This year's event is set from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix. Click here for more information and purchase tickets. Mentoring Monday is a speed networking event at which attendees will spend about 10 minutes in a coaching session with mentors…
