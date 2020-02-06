9 Spokes welcomes Bank of America official launch of white-label 9 Spokes platform

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has welcomed the Bank of America’s official launch of the white-label 9 Spokes platform. The 9 Spokes platform, which enables users to harness data from their connected business apps, complements the bank’s award-winning Business Advantage 360 – a digital cash flow management dashboard for entrepreneurs. Business Advantage 360 can now integrate data from key third-party apps, QuickBooks Online, RUN powered by ADP Payroll, Google G Suite and Google Analytics, to provide a more complete, data-driven picture of a business’ performance. “Incredibly satisfying” 9 Spokes chief executive Adrian Grant said: “Delivering the platform to Bank of America and, subsequently, to see it go live is incredibly satisfying for the team.” More than one million of the bank’s business owner clients have engaged with the platform to date. “Better-informed business decisions” Grant said: “Going live marks the start of a new period in our relationship with Bank of America and we look forward to extending the number of business apps and platform functionality as we work with our bank partners to provide a richer experience to SMBs enabling them to make faster, better-informed business decisions.” 👓 View full article

