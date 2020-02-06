9 Spokes welcomes Bank of America official launch of white-label 9 Spokes platform

Global  

Proactive Investors Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has welcomed the Bank of America’s official launch of the white-label 9 Spokes platform. The 9 Spokes platform, which enables users to harness data from their connected business apps, complements the bank’s award-winning Business Advantage 360 – a digital cash flow management dashboard for entrepreneurs. Business Advantage 360 can now integrate data from key third-party apps, QuickBooks Online, RUN powered by ADP Payroll, Google G Suite and Google Analytics, to provide a more complete, data-driven picture of a business’ performance. “Incredibly satisfying” 9 Spokes chief executive Adrian Grant said: “Delivering the platform to Bank of America and, subsequently, to see it go live is incredibly satisfying for the team.” More than one million of the bank’s business owner clients have engaged with the platform to date. “Better-informed business decisions” Grant said: “Going live marks the start of a new period in our relationship with Bank of America and we look forward to extending the number of business apps and platform functionality as we work with our bank partners to provide a richer experience to SMBs enabling them to make faster, better-informed business decisions.”
Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of America Introduces Financial Life Benefits, Delivering the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Set of Solutions and Guidance to Employees of Corporate Clients

Bank of America Introduces Financial Life Benefits, Delivering the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Set of Solutions and Guidance to Employees of Corporate ClientsNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of America today announced the launch of Financial Life BenefitsTM, a suite of workplace benefits and solutions designed to help...
Business Wire

Bank of America Business Advantage 360 Gives Small Businesses the Ability to View Data From Third-Party Business Applications in Award-Winning Digital Dashboard

Bank of America Business Advantage 360 Gives Small Businesses the Ability to View Data From Third-Party Business Applications in Award-Winning Digital DashboardCHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the first anniversary of the launch of Business Advantage 360, its one-stop digital dashboard for business owners, Bank of...
Business Wire

