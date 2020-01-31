Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. charges Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax hacking

U.S. charges Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax hacking

SFGate Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced charges Monday against four members of China’s military on suspicion of hacking into Equifax, one of the nation’s largest credit reporting agencies, in 2017 and stealing trade secrets and the personal data of about 145 million Americans.

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

The charges underscored China’s quest to obtain the personal data of Americans — which Beijing can use to propel advances in artificial intelligence and espionage — and its willingness to flout a 2015 agreement with the United States to refrain from hacking and cyberattacks, all in an effort to expand economic power and influence.

Though not as large as other major breaches, the attack on Equifax was far more severe. Hackers stole names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of millions of Americans — data that can be used to access information like medical histories and bank accounts.

“This kind of attack on American industry is of a piece with other Chinese illegal acquisitions of sensitive personal data,” Barr said in announcing the charges Monday at the Justice Department, citing China’s theft of records in recent years from the government’s Office of Personnel Management, Marriott International and insurance company Anthem.

The indictment suggests the hack was part of a series of major thefts organized by the People’s Liberation Army and Chinese intelligence agencies. Barr said that China can use caches of personal information to better target American intelligence officers and other officials.

The biggest of those breaches was the theft in 2015 of roughly 22 million security clearance files from the government personnel office, which keeps track of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ 01:47

 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Investigates: Does law keep troubled officers on the force? [Video]5 Investigates: Does law keep troubled officers on the force?

The Brave Act is designed to give veterans dealing with issues related to their military service a break if they end up facing criminal charges.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors say

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors sayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Monday morning, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of four members of China’s military in...
The Verge Also reported by •France 24NYTimes.comFT.comTechRadarSBS

Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data...
The Next Web Also reported by •NYTimes.comFT.comTechRadarTechCrunchSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.