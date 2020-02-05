Global  

Cisco mulls innovation centre, 5G testbed

Bangkok Post Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Networking and technology giant Cisco Systems says it's looking into the possibility of establishing an innovation centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and running a 5G testbed in the country.
