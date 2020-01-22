Judge stalls Uber, Postmates challenge to California job law

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )





U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles denied the companies' request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.



The companies contend that the law that took effect Jan. 1 violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. It created the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees, which could set a precedent for other states.



Uber said it is considering whether to appeal. The two companies are among those also collecting signatures for a measure on the November ballot that would exempt them while giving drivers new benefits like



State lawmakers passed the law “using a biased and overtly political process that ignored the voices of the workers most affected by the law and granted preferential treatment to an arbitrary group of industries,” Uber said in a statement.



The lawsuit argues that the law exempts some industries but includes ride-share and delivery companies without a rational basis for distinguishing between them. It says that the law also infringes on workers' rights to choose how they make a living and could void their existing contracts.



Gee rejected all those arguments.



The judge agreed that there is evidence that the law “targeted” the companies and that state lawmakers “specifically complained about Uber.”



"But such targeting, even if it rises to the level of animus toward gig economy... SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to exempt ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates from a broad new California labor law while she considers their lawsuit.U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles denied the companies' request for a preliminary injunction protecting them from the law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.The companies contend that the law that took effect Jan. 1 violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. It created the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees, which could set a precedent for other states.Uber said it is considering whether to appeal. The two companies are among those also collecting signatures for a measure on the November ballot that would exempt them while giving drivers new benefits like health care and an earnings guarantee of 120% of minimum wage.State lawmakers passed the law “using a biased and overtly political process that ignored the voices of the workers most affected by the law and granted preferential treatment to an arbitrary group of industries,” Uber said in a statement.The lawsuit argues that the law exempts some industries but includes ride-share and delivery companies without a rational basis for distinguishing between them. It says that the law also infringes on workers' rights to choose how they make a living and could void their existing contracts.Gee rejected all those arguments.The judge agreed that there is evidence that the law “targeted” the companies and that state lawmakers “specifically complained about Uber.”"But such targeting, even if it rises to the level of animus toward gig economy... 👓 View full article

