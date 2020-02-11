Isha Koppikar on making a comeback in Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Isha Koppikar on why she chose to sign Ayalaan in Tamil, and her fascination for cop roles 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this