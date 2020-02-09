Heathrow airport to fall behind Paris as Europe’s main airport hub

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Heathrow airport warned it is set to fall behind Paris as Europe's main airport hub despite a "record-breaking" start of the year. Charles de Gaulle is said to be growing at twice the rate and will be the first among its competitors by 2022. "If we are to be a truly global Britain, we need to be better connected to global markets than our rivals in Europe," said Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye. "It would be an economic disaster for the country to fall behind, just as we leave the EU." In January, total passengers travelling through the London airport rose 3% to 6mln, while aircraft take-offs or landings were flat at nearly 38,000.


