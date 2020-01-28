Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter

Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
German wholesaler Metro on Tuesday said it expects the future owners of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit to close less than 30 of the division's stores, according to a staff letter by Metro CEO Olaf Koch that was seen by Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs abruptly resigns one day after Metro Schools Director calls for investigation [Video]CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs abruptly resigns one day after Metro Schools Director calls for investigation

In a surprise move, Dan Jernigan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle TN abruptly resigned, one day after Metro Schools demoted a top administrator and asked for an official investigation into..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:25Published

Scoring big for less at bulk stores [Video]Scoring big for less at bulk stores

Scoring big for less at bulk stores

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:09Published


Tweets about this

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter https://t.co/8EFrGnZr7F https://t.co/ci58PzKh2K 4 minutes ago

andrija_ni

Andrija Nikolic RT @ReutersBiz: Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter https://t.co/biQvykCZdH https://t.co/iOPTZskrrs 8 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter https://t.co/biQvykCZdH https://t.co/iOPTZskrrs 19 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed – letter https://t.co/jKHQrNQdV7 #news 24 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter - https://t.co/1VkVRMYFHH 26 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed – letter https://t.co/BsIOl4qeOV 27 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter - https://t.co/D6M26ivTA8 28 minutes ago

InvestingStockz

Investing.com Stocks Metro CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter - https://t.co/6VtbhsfFmb 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.