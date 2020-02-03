Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > China central bank gives greenlight to Mastercard's China JV for clearing business

China central bank gives greenlight to Mastercard's China JV for clearing business

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
China's central bank said on Tuesday it has approved an application by Mastercard's China joint venture to conduct bank card clearing operations in the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working [Video]China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working

WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle. On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day. According..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China offers $43bn boost to firms fighting virus

China offers $43bn boost to firms fighting virusBeijing (AFP) Feb 9, 2020 China's central bank said Sunday it will offer a 300 billion yuan ($43 billion) boost next week to help businesses involved in...
Terra Daily

China central bank to inject 1.2 trillion yuan via reverse repos - traders

China's central bank will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) through open market operations on Monday, traders said.
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.