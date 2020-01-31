John Cunnington RT @Independent: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/HI6yERXEpP 3 minutes ago Diana Mitchell Launt RT @therightarticle: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 Without wishing to be negative. It's going to get a lot f… 3 minutes ago PJR RT @MarioLitano: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/ib0GtXMLsy 17 minutes ago Shaun Richards UK GDP: British economy stagnates as Brexit uncertainty hits growth - business live https://t.co/NIWfZBWuAC 30 minutes ago Trakanon🌱 UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/ib0GtXMLsy 32 minutes ago BCABA Network UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/MGHanxGouh https://t.co/3QbWvZKU8J 58 minutes ago Alun Jones @the_boy_olly @peterluckhurst @MissLouiseMcnu1 @Baddiel UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/29dxmPkkkQ 1 hour ago