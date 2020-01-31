Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019

UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019

Independent Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The UK economy stalled in the final quarter of 2019, with no growth at all on the previous three months as political uncertainty gripped the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming? [Video]Fed Flags Coronavirus as Risk to Economy - Is a Rate Cut Coming?

It mentioned it following its last rate meeting, and reinforced the same message to Congress on Friday: The coronavirus could have a material impact on growth.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published

Shrinking French economy adds to euro zone GDP growth miss [Video]Shrinking French economy adds to euro zone GDP growth miss

France&apos;s economy unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter, contributing to a weaker-than-expected outcome for the euro zone as a whole. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jwcunnington

John Cunnington RT @Independent: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/HI6yERXEpP 3 minutes ago

DianaEverington

Diana Mitchell Launt RT @therightarticle: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 Without wishing to be negative. It's going to get a lot f… 3 minutes ago

PhilipRadbourne

PJR RT @MarioLitano: UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/ib0GtXMLsy 17 minutes ago

notayesmansecon

Shaun Richards UK GDP: British economy stagnates as Brexit uncertainty hits growth - business live https://t.co/NIWfZBWuAC 30 minutes ago

MarioLitano

Trakanon🌱 UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/ib0GtXMLsy 32 minutes ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/MGHanxGouh https://t.co/3QbWvZKU8J 58 minutes ago

1223334567888a

Alun Jones @the_boy_olly @peterluckhurst @MissLouiseMcnu1 @Baddiel UK economy stagnates with no growth in last quarter of 2019 https://t.co/29dxmPkkkQ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.