Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells Britain

'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells Britain

Reuters India Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
British authorities should be "under no illusion" on financial services in future relations with the European Union after the Brexit transition period ends, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services

Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services 01:35

 Britain and the EU are split on access to financial markets after Brexit. Brussels&apos; chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has rebuffed the idea of continued privileged access. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

EU should offer UK 'equivalence' on financial services: UK's Javid

The European Union should continue to recognize Britain's financial services industry as meeting equivalent regulatory standards when a Brexit transition period...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.