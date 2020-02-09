Solar Orbiter Probe To Study Sun From Close Quarters
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () A NASA-European Space Agency collaborative solar mission to study from close quarters how the Sun creates the heliosphere, the vast bubble surrounding the solar system, was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Airbus-built sun explorer spacecraft named Solar Orbiter was launched at 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape
The Solar Orbiter – which aims to unlock the secrets of the Sun – is on its way to the star. Built by Airbus in Stevenage, it lifted off into space in the Atlas V 411 rocket from Nasa’s Cape Canaveral site in Florida just after 4am UK time. There were hugs of congratulations and relief at the...
The Solar Orbiter, built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on an unprecedented mission to the sun, expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. Soraya Ali reports.
