Finland's Supercell reports sales up 2% while core earnings slip

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Finland's biggest game maker Supercell reported on Tuesday its full-year 2019 sales rose 2% to 1.39 billion euros ($1.52 billion) although core earnings slipped 4%.
