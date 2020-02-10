UK businessman linked to coronavirus cases speaks out



Recent related videos from verified sources Texas Preparing For Potential Cases Of Coronavirus; So Far There Are None The CDC says it’s now preparing for the disease to “take a foothold” in the U.S. as they see more cases across the country in the coming days and months. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:04Published 5 minutes ago Second Case of Coronavirus in San Diego, CDC Confirms A second person quarantined at a Southern California military base has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease.. Credit: KSWB Duration: 01:38Published 17 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.K. Businessman Linked to Coronavirus Cluster Comes Forward Steve Walsh, who is believed to have contracted the new coronavirus in Singapore, is connected to five more of the eight known cases in Britain and to five in...

NYTimes.com 2 days ago



Two out of four new UK coronavirus cases work in healthcare Eight people in the UK have now been diagnosed with the virus, with five of those closely linked to a businessman who was told he had it last week in Brighton

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this