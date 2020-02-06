Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

