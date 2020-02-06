Global  

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.
