Federal judge denies AB 5 reprieve for Postmates, Uber

A legal drive by Uber and Postmates to block gig worker law AB 5 came to a screeching halt on Monday as a federal judge denied the companies' bid to exempt themselves from the landmark law while their lawsuit continues. The ride-hailing company (NYSE: UBER) Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates had asked for a preliminary injunction against the law, which stands to reclassify many of their contract workers as full-time employees, while the court deals with a lawsuit they filed against…

