Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus

Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is in a good place, even as he cited the potential threat from the coronavirus in China and concerns about the economy's long-term health.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Powell: Economy Looks Resilient Despite Risk of China Virus

Powell: Economy Looks Resilient Despite Risk of China Virus 04:50

 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy appears durable with steady growth and unemployment near a half-century low but faces risks from the broadening viral outbreak that began in China.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Powell: It’s Too Early To Determine Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy [Video]Powell: It’s Too Early To Determine Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said on Tuesday that he is closely monitoring the coronavirus, but it's "too early to say" what the virus' impact will be on the U.S. economy.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:54Published

Fed warns of possible shock from coronavirus [Video]Fed warns of possible shock from coronavirus

The record-long U.S. economic expansion is likely to continue but the coronavirus outbreak poses an unquantifiable risk, the Federal Reserve warned in its latest monetary policy report to Congress...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fed's Powell says economy 'resilient,' but warns on coronavirus, productivity

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the outlook for the U.S. economy in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress on Tuesday, but...
Reuters

Fed's Powell: Economy Looks Resilient Despite Risk of China Virus

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the outlook for the U.S. economy in the first of his twice-a-year updates to Congress Tuesday, but...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus #Business https://t.co/7S7x8KJ6wF https://t.co/HNu5E9qIPc 6 minutes ago

kvconner

K_Conner Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus he said, the outbreak of the new coronavirus will imp… https://t.co/mc2x78ZDqN 6 minutes ago

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/uwgFiDbyGo 9 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus https://t.co/kZmExI9ZVa https://t.co/LE6nai7gwF 11 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus - https://t.co/dGuqrAC8fz 11 minutes ago

adeep_84

अ.दीप꧁❀सिंह❀꧂ RT @dev_discourse: UPDATE 3-Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus https://t.co/GeyD3wmYAx 12 minutes ago

annsaphir

Ann Saphir Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus via @HeathaT https://t.co/gliASunOJC 12 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus https://t.co/cLwfhiWCcp 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.