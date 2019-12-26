Medical practice set to open at Kenwood Towne Centre: PHOTOS

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mercy Health-Cincinnati intends to open a medical practice inside Kenwood Towne Centre on Feb. 10. The focus will be on women. Called Mercy Health-Women’s Care at Kenwood Towne Centre, the practice at 7875 Montgomery Road, Suite 1102, will offer services to women of all ages as well as their children 10 or younger. Staffed by a nurse practitioner who will offer treatment for common women’s issues, the practice is affiliated with Mercy's Jewish Hospital, which is across Kenwood Road from the… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus 00:30 The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those infected with coronavirus. Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus,...