Medical practice set to open at Kenwood Towne Centre: PHOTOS

bizjournals Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Mercy Health-Cincinnati intends to open a medical practice inside Kenwood Towne Centre on Feb. 10. The focus will be on women. Called Mercy Health-Women’s Care at Kenwood Towne Centre, the practice at 7875 Montgomery Road, Suite 1102, will offer services to women of all ages as well as their children 10 or younger. Staffed by a nurse practitioner who will offer treatment for common women’s issues, the practice is affiliated with Mercy's Jewish Hospital, which is across Kenwood Road from the…
