Fed Chair Powell warns Congress that $1 trillion budget deficits are unsustainable

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that now would be a good time to reduce the federal budget deficit, which is expected to top $1 trillion this year. “Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space […]
