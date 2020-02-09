Fed Chair Powell warns Congress that $1 trillion budget deficits are unsustainable
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that now would be a good time to reduce the federal budget deficit, which is expected to top $1 trillion this year. “Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path when the economy is strong would help ensure that policymakers have the space […]
