Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety

Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17.2 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline, a government watchdog said Tuesday.

The airline has flown more than 150,000 flights on 88 jets it bought on the used-plane market and which have unconfirmed maintenance histories, the Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report.

The FAA gave the airline more time to bring the planes in compliance with federal rules because it accepted Southwest's argument that the issues were low safety risks, the inspector general said. The watchdog office added that FAA has not given its inspectors enough guidance on reviewing risk assessments and evaluating an airline's safety culture.

“As a result, FAA cannot provide assurance that the carrier operates at the highest degree of safety in the public’s interest, as required by law,” the agency said.

The FAA agreed with all 11 of the inspector general's recommendations to improve oversight of Southwest, including new training for inspectors who monitor the nation's fourth-biggest airline.

The inspector general began investigating FAA's oversight of how Southwest handles risk after an engine explosion caused a passenger's death in April 2018.

The review found a number of problems. In addition to insufficient maintenance records on used planes, Southwest also frequently failed to give pilots correct information about the weight and balance of loads on their planes, which the inspector general called an important safety lapse. Southwest has said it has improved its system for calculating weight and balance of cargo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Giving Employees 6 Weeks Worth Of Extra Pay [Video]Southwest Airlines Giving Employees 6 Weeks Worth Of Extra Pay

The Dallas-based airline is giving 60,000 employees a $667-million profit-sharing bonus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:30Published

Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records [Video]Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records

A yet to be released report by the Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17.2 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersbizjournalsNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Exclusive: FAA agrees with inspector general recommendations to improve Southwest oversight

The Federal Aviation Administration says it agrees with recommendations made by the U.S. Transportation Department's Inspector General that faulted its oversight...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.