FAA agrees it must boost safety oversight for Southwest Airlines

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it should have done a better job of ensuring Southwest Airlines Co had certified completion of maintenance on 88 used Boeing 737 jets, as noted in a report by the U.S. Transportation Department's Inspector General released on Tuesday.
