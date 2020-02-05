Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > East Coast unicorn names San Francisco exec president

East Coast unicorn names San Francisco exec president

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Boston-based DataRobot has named former AppDynamics executive Dan Wright as president and chief operating officer. He will be based in San Francisco. Wright, previously COO of San Francisco-based AppDynamics, joins DataRobot as it rapidly grows its Bay Area presence. The data-based artificial intelligence and machine learning service startup acquired three Bay Area companies last year: San Francisco-based Cursor, Redwood City-based Paxata and Santa Clara-based ParallelM. DataRobot also last year…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclists Call For Bike Barrier Along San Francisco's Embarcadero [Video]Cyclists Call For Bike Barrier Along San Francisco's Embarcadero

Bicyclists in San Francisco are calling for a plan to improve road safety by having a barrier separating bicycles and cars along the entire length of the Embarcadero. Jackie Ward reports. (2/11/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:44Published

Settlement Made In Drowning Death Of Danville Student [Video]Settlement Made In Drowning Death Of Danville Student

Ken Bastida reports on $8 million settlement in San Ramon Valley High School student's drowning death (2-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labor and Employment Team Joins Sheppard Mullin in San Francisco

Labor and Employment Team Joins Sheppard Mullin in San FranciscoSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Brendan Dolan and Lucky Meinz have joined the firm’s San...
Business Wire

Childs scores 32 to lift BYU past San Francisco 90-76

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night. TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco :: East Coast unicorn names San Francisco exec president https://t.co/q77L6xjXnT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.