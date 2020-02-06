Fin24.com | MONEY CLINIC: Which debt should I pay off first in order to improve my credit score?

A Fin24 user wants to know whether paying off a car loan or credit card will make her credit score 'look better.'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Money in Your Pocket Minute: 2-14-17 Financial Advisor Rick Reagan looks at credit utilization and how the amount of credit you use affects your credit score. Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished 1 hour ago Your credit score follows you everywhere Terry Mills with Consumer Credit Counseling says credit affects employment, housing, utilities, cell phones and more. Credit: KOTAPublished 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Score discounted gift cards from $25: Domino’s, GameStop, adidas, and more Newegg is now offering $30 in Domino’s Pizza credit for *$25 with free email delivery*. Simply add this $25 gift card to your cart and an additional $5 credit...

9to5Toys 1 week ago





Tweets about this